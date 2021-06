(Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) Chicago Cubs starters have gotten off to an abysmal start this season. Last week the starter ERA sat at 6.00, the worst in baseball. Things did get better this week, as we watched the Cubs win five of six and the starter ERA fall to 5.32 (although still the highest in MLB). However, Kyle Hendricks has continued to struggle and we can only expect to start seeing some positive regression from The Professor.