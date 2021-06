“These non-visual Zooms are so fucking great,” Courtney Love says by way of an introduction. “I’m in the bath, and we don’t even have to look at each other!”. The former Hole front-woman is dialing in from the London hotel suite she’s been living out of since the start of the pandemic. After calling Los Angeles home for the past three decades, Love obtained an artist’s visa for herself—and a “little passport” for her Pomeranian, Bell—shortly before lockdown began. A self-described Anglophile who spent her youth navigating the post-punk scene of ‘80s Liverpool, Love has often turned to the city when she needs a stroke of inspiration.