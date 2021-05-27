Texas shooting: 3 police officers hurt during standoff in Flower Mound neighborhood

FLOWER MOUND, Texas — Three Texas police officers are recovering from their injuries after gunfire erupted during a standoff in Flower Mound, authorities said.

According to KXAS and WFAA, the standoff began about 7 p.m. CDT Wednesday and was still ongoing Thursday morning outside a Termaine Drive home. The Flower Mound Police Department said a suicidal man, who was the only person inside the home, opened fire, injuring three of the responding officers.

One officer, whose bulletproof vest was struck, was treated at the scene, KXAS reported. Emergency crews took the two others, including one who suffered a graze wound to the neck and another hurt when a bullet went through his shield, to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to WFAA. Both were later released, authorities said.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, police took to Facebook to say the standoff was still underway.

“We are still working toward a peaceful resolution to this incident,”

