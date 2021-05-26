Permanent Sportsbook Opens in DC Arena; More to Come Across US

Soon, placing a bet at a game will be as routine as grabbing a beer and hot dog. The William Hill sportsbook at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., which had a ribbon-cutting Wednesday, is the first of its kind in the U.S., but it surely will not be the last. Far from it. In a few years, it’ll be hard to find a pro sports venue in any jurisdiction that has legalized sports betting that doesn’t have a sportsbook either inside, or connected, or steps from the front door.