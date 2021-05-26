Cancel
Permanent Sportsbook Opens in DC Arena; More to Come Across US

By Bill Ordine
gambling.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoon, placing a bet at a game will be as routine as grabbing a beer and hot dog. The William Hill sportsbook at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., which had a ribbon-cutting Wednesday, is the first of its kind in the U.S., but it surely will not be the last. Far from it. In a few years, it’ll be hard to find a pro sports venue in any jurisdiction that has legalized sports betting that doesn’t have a sportsbook either inside, or connected, or steps from the front door.

www.gambling.com
Related
Atlantic City, NJnjgamblingsites.com

William Hill Sportsbooks In NJ Could Be Rebranded As Caesars Shops

William Hill operates the most retail sportsbooks in New Jersey but the brand may soon disappear and be replaced by one of the most recognizable names in gambling. Caesars Entertainment completed its $3.7 billion purchase of William Hill in late-April. Not long after, Caesars CEO Tom Reeg said the company...
Gamblinggamblingnews.com

Caesars Rebrands William Hill, Ready to Sell Non-US Assets

US casino giant Caesars Entertainment announced plans to significantly ramp up investment in the sports betting space and become a leading sportsbook operator nationwide. Having completed the $3.7 billion acquisition of UK-based sports betting company William Hill in late April, Caesars is now ready to offload its non-US assets. Sale...
NBANBC Washington

Ted Leonsis Plans to Make Wizards ‘Championship Caliber'

Ted Leonsis plans to make Wizards 'championship caliber' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. With the Washington Wizards playing much better with Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal at the helm, they have a chance to qualify for the NBA Play-In Tournament and then from there possibly make a run in the playoffs as a low seed.
Washington Stateleadertimes.com

First sportsbook at major pro sports arena opens in Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first full-service sportsbook at a major sports arena or stadium in the United States opened its doors Wednesday at the home of the NBA’s Washington Wizards and NHL’s Capitals. Capital One Arena is directly accessible from the William Hill sportsbook during Wizards playoff games without fans needing to leave the building. That possibility exists when the […]
Washington, DCcdcgamingreports.com

William Hill sportsbook opens in D.C., first in a U.S. sports venue

Sportswriter Charley Dryden said in 1904 that Washington, D.C., was “First in war, first in peace, and last in the American League.” The team Dryden referred to, the Washington Senators, is long gone; the current team, the Nationals, won the World Series in 2019. The nation’s capital is first in...
Retailgamingintelligence.com

William Hill opens retail sportsbook at Washington DC’s Capital One Arena

Caesars Entertainment-owned William Hill has opened its retail sportsbook at Monumental Sports & Entertainment's Capital One Arena in Washington DC. The launch marks the first sports betting venue to open within a US professional sports facility, with the arena home to the NHL’s Washington Capitals and the NBA’s Washington Wizards, as well as Georgetown University's men's basketball team.
GamblingWashington City Paper

Sports Betting in D.C. Enters Another Phase With Capital One Arena’s William Hill Sportsbook

The timing of legal sports betting’s arrival in the District could hardly have been worse. It landed just as the sports world went into a months-long hibernation, and only now is it starting to approach normalcy. Perhaps nothing signifies that more than the opening of the William Hill Sportsbook at Capital One Arena this week, a first-of-its-kind structure that permanently marries sports and gambling in America in a way we’ve never seen.
Gamblingftnnews.com

Best casinos to visit in the US

If you are looking to spice up your vacation or have a perfect weekend getaway with a good dose of gambling, then your next casino trip should be to the United States of America. If you are a resident of the land of opportunity, then it's all the better for...
Gamblinglegalsportsreport.com

Maine Sports Betting Moves Forward With Tethering Requirement

Maine has settled on its sports betting legislative vehicle for 2021. The Maine Legal and Veteran Affairs met on Friday to discuss four sports betting bills filed this session. By the end of the meeting, they pared to it down to one: Sen. Louis Luchini’s LD1352. Tethering is still key...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Here Comes the Caesars Sports App as William Hill On Way Out

Last month, Caesars Entertainment landed William Hill Sportsbook in a nearly $4 billion acquisition. Despite the hefty price tag to acquire the international sports gaming giant, you won’t be seeing the William Hill brand around for too much longer. Following a multi-billion dollar acquisition by Caesars Entertainment, the William Hill...