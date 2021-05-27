Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

I Saw You

inlander.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo life: Hillyard car wash: Me washing my Delta 88, you saw me. You caught my eye when you pulled up next to me by the vacuums checking me out. I could not help but notice how sexy you are, waiting patiently. When I walked around to sit at the wheel you was looking hard; smiling, you said hello I am Michael, and I said hello I am Melissa. You looked into my soul, melting me like butter. You persistent, me so flustered, I gave you the first three numbers wrong. So if you're out there and you read this, the first three numbers are 558 NOT 588. Michael, call me or see me at the car wash. Melissa (youwantmetositwhere@gmail.com)

www.inlander.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Birds#Walking Dead#Happy People#Day Of The Dead#The Long Way Home#Dead People#The Rite Aid#Democrat#Covid#Republicans#Fire Rescue#Y#Hillyard Car Wash#Cheers Restaurant Owners#Rude Patients#Mirror Pond#Butter#Boo#Soul
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Cars
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Cats
Related
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Woman, 39, eaten alive by bear in Colorado is identified as partner pays tribute

The heartbroken partner of a woman killed by a bear has paid tribute to his “lifelong adventurer” partner following her remains being discovered last week. She was identified by her boyfriend after her remains were found on Friday night 350 miles southwest of Denver in the town of Durango. The autopsy revealed she died of “penetrating injuries to the neck” including multiple bite wounds, La Plata County Coroner Jann Smith reported.Her boyfriend described her as “my northern star and the love of my life.”He continued, “Laney spent her life in the outdoors and was an experienced and knowledgeable operator...
Sunnyside, WAsunnysidesun.com

I Saw it in the Sun: May 26, 2021

May 19, 1921 – ‘H.S. Publishes “Mirror” for 1921’ – Fifth Volume is Entirely a Product of the Efforts of the Student Body – 108 pages. The Associated Student Body is distributing the fifth volume of the “Mirror” this week. Copies have been on sale at the high school since Tuesday and after tomorrow all those who have not yet received their copies may get them at the office. The printing was done by the Sunnyside Sun printing plant.