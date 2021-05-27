Cancel
Travelers Rest, SC

The Stables subdivision approved in Travelers Rest despite resident concerns

By Nathaniel Cary ncary@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 24 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreenville County’s planning commission approved a subdivision in a rural area of Travelers Rest surrounded by horse farms despite the vocal objections of residents. The 73-home development, called The Stables, came before the commission for preliminary approval of its plan May 26. Developer Doug Hunt plans to build the homes in a cluster on the front half of the 43-acre property at Old White Horse and Meadow Brook roads while leaving a large buffer from the Reedy River, which sits at the rear of the site.

www.postandcourier.com
