The Stables subdivision approved in Travelers Rest despite resident concerns

Greenville County’s planning commission approved a subdivision in a rural area of Travelers Rest surrounded by horse farms despite the vocal objections of residents. The 73-home development, called The Stables, came before the commission for preliminary approval of its plan May 26. Developer Doug Hunt plans to build the homes in a cluster on the front half of the 43-acre property at Old White Horse and Meadow Brook roads while leaving a large buffer from the Reedy River, which sits at the rear of the site.