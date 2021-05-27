Cancel
Eastsound, WA

2021 OCRC Kindergarten Transition

By News
Islands Sounder
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubmitted by the Orcas Community Resource Center. It’s May on Orcas, which means the local flora is putting on quite a show. Not only are the flowers blooming but the island toddlers are blossoming as well. Preschoolers and their families are gearing up for Orcas Community Resource Center’s Kindergarten Transition for 2021. Themed Your Kindergarten Transition Summer Adventure, the 2021 program is chock-full of all sorts of goodies and activities for our local little ones and their families. “We are excited to share that the program this year will extend over three months to foster the engagement, excitement, and anticipation of children entering kindergarten in the fall,” shares OCRC’s Programs Director, Jana Daniel-Webb.

Eastsound, WA
