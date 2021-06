Long story but I have to book hotels for a few reasons over the next few weeks, after 14 months of no travel. Hilton Honors hasn't changed - kept my points and Gold status, and used them for rooms. Seems to me Marriott Bonvoy has changed and I had a little trouble figuring out what I really had. Hyatt: I gave up, I could not figure out ANYthing on their site in order to book a room, use points, find out if the room refused Hokie reservations...you name it. Not sure what happened there.