There’s no actual feud between the development teams behind World of Warcraft and Final Fantasy XIV. The two teams have congratulated one another on successful expansion launches. They’ve exchanged good-natured jokes on social media. Naoki Yoshida has said before that he’d love to do a crossover event with Blizzard’s MMO. If there is any kind of top-level resentment, it’s certainly not expressed in public channels, and certainly those of us not in the development offices have ever seen any hint of it. Heck, it’s hard to picture a trace of it in the FFXIV team, which seems bound and determined to just make the best possible game and make its fans happy.