International leisure travel from England resumed on 17 May under a traffic light system in which countries are classified as green, amber or red, according to the perceived risk of travellers importing new cases of Covid-19 into the UK.Green countries carry the lightest restrictions: no quarantine, but passengers will need to take one pre-departure and one post-arrival test when travelling back to the UK. Arrivals from red list countries must enter hotel quarantine for 11 nights at their own expense, while amber list arrivals must self-isolate at home for 10 days and take three tests (one pre-departure, two post-arrival).The government...