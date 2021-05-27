Teen sent to prison for life without parole for Chambersburg murder wins appeal

The Chambersburg Police Department would like to recognize Keren Toledo for her selfless actions on 3/3/2021 that resulted in a life being saved. On 3/3/2021, at approx.. 1822 hrs, CPD Officers responded to the area of Henninger Field for a Check the Welfare call. Upon arriving, a male was found inside his car. He was quickly identified by officers as having a diabetic life threatening emergency. An ambulance was called to the scene and his blood sugar was found to be critically low (28). EMS staff were able to assist the patient and aid in his recovery.