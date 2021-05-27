Cancel
Chambersburg, PA

Teen sent to prison for life without parole for Chambersburg murder wins appeal

echo-pilot.com
 6 days ago

The Pennsylvania Superior Court has vacated the life sentence a Franklin County jury gave to a teenager convicted of second-degree murder. The court ruled that the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas must resentence Adiel Sanchez-Frometa. Now 21, he was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole in December 2019 for the stabbing death of a Fayetteville man three years earlier. A jury convicted him of second-degree murder and related charges but acquitted him of first-degree murder.

www.echo-pilot.com
#Carjacking #Legislature #Murder Charges #Guilty Of Murder #State Prison #Juvenile Court #The Superior Court #Commonwealth #Doj #York Hospital #Lincoln Way East #Parole #First Degree Murder #Second Degree Murder #Life Imprisonment #Teen #Original Guilty Plea #Trial Courts #Defendants #Robbery
Pennsylvania Stateems1.com

Pa. man allegedly spat blood in paramedic's face

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man allegedly spat blood in a paramedic's face after being arrested on a DUI charge. West Shore Regional Police reported that Tanner Boyd Graybill, 33, was pulled over last Thursday and taken into custody after showing signs of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Pennsylvania StateWJAC TV

Huntingdon man arrested after threatening to kill troopers

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — UPDATE #2: According to Pennsylvania State Police in Huntingdon, a man is in custody after threatening to kill troopers in Smithfield Township. State police said they were dispatched to Pike Street on Monday to serve a mental health warrant on 39-year-old Jacob Griffith of Huntingdon....
Pennsylvania Statebeavercountyradio.com

Ellwood City Man a Victim of On-line Fraud. Lost Over $300,000.00

(Wayne Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to a home on Northwestern Drive in Wayne Township, Lawrence County for a report of theft by deception. After investigating Troopers reported via release that 72-year-old Robert Cunningham from Ellwood City was a...
Chambersburg, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Citizen Life Saving Award presented to Keren Toledo

The Chambersburg Police Department would like to recognize Keren Toledo for her selfless actions on 3/3/2021 that resulted in a life being saved. On 3/3/2021, at approx.. 1822 hrs, CPD Officers responded to the area of Henninger Field for a Check the Welfare call. Upon arriving, a male was found inside his car. He was quickly identified by officers as having a diabetic life threatening emergency. An ambulance was called to the scene and his blood sugar was found to be critically low (28). EMS staff were able to assist the patient and aid in his recovery.
Chambersburg, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Criminal Mischief

On May 14th 2021 at 4:30 PM, the Chambersburg Police Department responded to an address in the 1500 block of Edgar Ave regarding criminal mischief to a vehicle. The victim reported that a tire on his vehicle had been cut sometime overnight. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact CPD at (717) 264-4131, or leave a tip on crime watch.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Pa. court nixes town’s ban on digital billboards

A Commonwealth Court panel issued a ruling Monday that unplugs a Pennsylvania borough’s attempt to ban digital billboards. The loser in this case is Stroudsburg. The winner is Adams Outdoor Advertising, which wants to erect a massive digital billboard that will be visible to motorists on Interstate 80. Judge Ellen...
Pennsylvania StateMain Line Media News

Opinion: Gov. Wolf, you owe Pennsylvania law enforcement an apology

Pennsylvania State Troopers go to work every day protecting the people of this commonwealth, understanding that we could lose our lives to save others. We accept that risk — and our families are forced to live with it. They lay in bed listening for the velcro rip of our bulletproof vest as we take it off so they can sleep in peace.
Pennsylvania StateWFMZ-TV Online

Pa. state police troopers help install, check child car seats in Upper Macungie Twp.

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - State and local police are available Monday to help install and check child car seats in Lehigh County. State troopers and officers from Upper Macungie Township and South Whitehall Township will be installing and checking child car seats at the Islamic Education Center parking lot on 6635 Tilghman Street in Upper Macungie Township until 8 p.m. Monday.
Pennsylvania Statewdadradio.com

CLICK IT OR TICKET CAMPAIGN STARTS TODAY

A campaign aimed at enforcing car safety for children gets underway today. The Pennsylvania State Police announced that the “Click It or Ticket” campaign will run until June 6, and its focus is geared towards educating parents on car seat safety. Public Information Officer Cliff Greenfield said that car seat safety is critical in case of a crash, but there are ways for parents to monitor their child’s seat.
Gettysburg, PAGettysburg Times

Body found on Chambersburg Street, suicide suspected

A body found on the first block of Chambersburg Street early Tuesday morning was the result of a suicide, according to police. "It was an obvious self-inflicted gun shot wound," Police Chief Robert Glenny said. District Attorney Brian Sinnett said his office is cooperating with the Gettysburg Borough Police Department...
Franklin County, PAWaynesboro Record-Herald

Franklin County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 25% of people fully vaccinated

Some 25% of people living in Franklin County are fully vaccinated as of May 11, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).
Chambersburg, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Branche, Kourtney Lee - Theft from a motor vehicle; Access Device Fraud

The Chambersburg Police Department arrested Branche, Kourtney Lee on Monday May 10th, 2021. Holding Department: Chambersburg Borough Police Dept. Kourtney Branche stole the victims credit card as well as cash from the victims vehicle, and then he proceeded to attempt to use the card knowing he was not authorized. Branche is now wanted for Theft from a motor vehicle, and Access Device Fraud. Anyone with information on Branche's location is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Dept. or leave a tip on Crime watch.
Shippensburg, PACumberland County Sentinel

Shippensburg man dies in Southampton Township crash Wednesday

A 51-year-old Shippensburg man died in a three-car crash Wednesday, according to State Police at Chambersburg. The name of the man has not been released. Police said the man was driving south in the 8500 block of Olde Scotland Road in Southampton Township, Franklin County when he was hit from behind by a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old Lititz woman.