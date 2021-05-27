As COVID-19 testing nationwide wanes, researchers and marketers plot how to deploy cheap, rapid tests
In Chattanooga, Tennessee, public health workers are handing out thousands of rapid coronavirus tests at clinics, churches, restaurants and grocers. It’s part of a big experiment to gauge whether flooding a community with rapid coronavirus tests can spur a meaningful reduction in cases and COVID-19 hospitalizations. Researchers want to know: If people have free home tests, will they check their status and isolate if infected?www.msn.com