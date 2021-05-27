Cancel
Chattanooga, TN

As COVID-19 testing nationwide wanes, researchers and marketers plot how to deploy cheap, rapid tests

By Ken Alltucker, USA TODAY
msn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Chattanooga, Tennessee, public health workers are handing out thousands of rapid coronavirus tests at clinics, churches, restaurants and grocers. It’s part of a big experiment to gauge whether flooding a community with rapid coronavirus tests can spur a meaningful reduction in cases and COVID-19 hospitalizations. Researchers want to know: If people have free home tests, will they check their status and isolate if infected?

