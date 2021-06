On the night of June 2, 2020, peaceful protesters marched into the intersection of East 5th and North McDowell streets and were hit with nine diversionary explosive devices, also known as flashbangs. This would mark the beginning of the most aggressive large-scale attack on citizens by police in Charlotte’s history, as a few blocks away, the same protesters would be flanked and ambushed by CMPD officers implementing a kettling technique. The attack made national headlines, changed how CMPD is allowed to spend its money, and inspired a bill introduced into the U.S. House of Representatives.