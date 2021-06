SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire responded to a fire at a residential house on Fiore Drive around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to a release from the department. Firefighters on the scene found a fire in the garage at a two-story house, and they extinguished the blaze before it spread to the rest of the home. The garage was damaged in the fire, while the first floor of the house was damaged by heat and smoke, according to the release.