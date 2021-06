Guerrilla has allowed the State of Play team to release new gameplay footage for its upcoming and highly anticipated Horizon Forbidden West game, providing 15 minutes of insight as to what you can expect from the game and to whet your appetite ahead of the games launch. Horizon Forbidden West is expected to launch sometime later this year although no confirmation of a specific date has been released as yet but as soon more information becomes available we will keep you up to speed as always. The action role-playing game offer a single player mode be available on the PlayStation platform.