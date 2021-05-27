Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Northampton, MA

Eric Carle Tributes Flood In After 'The Very Hungry Caterpillar' Author Dies Aged 91

By Ryan Smith
msn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTributes poured in for Eric Carle late Wednesday, after the author of best-selling children's book The Very Hungry Caterpillar passed away aged 91. Carle's son Rolf told the New York Times that his father died last Sunday at his summer studio in Northampton, Massachusetts, of kidney failure. A statement released...

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Northampton, MA
Entertainment
City
Amherst, MA
City
Northampton, MA
State
Rhode Island State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Morrison
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
David Cicilline
Person
Eric Carle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beloved Books#Picture Books#The New York Times#Twitter#Carlemuseum#Lepidoptera#Pbs#Rip Eric Carle#Mr Carle#Tributes#Author Anna Fitzpatrick#Best Selling Children#Illustrator#Classics#Writer Nnedi Okorafor#Heavy Hearts#Memory#Syracuse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Germany
News Break
Celebrities
Related
LifestyleThe Beat

INTERVIEW: Dani Hedlund reveals how they brought Gatsby, Camelot, and more to THE LITERARY TAROT

From the nonprofit organization, Brink Literacy Project, comes The Literary Tarot! An ambitious project that collaborated with storytellers and cartoonists to create a unique tarot deck. Combining the stories of classic literature with the magic of tarot, this Kickstarter campaign brings together a diverse and talented team to create a tarot deck that features 78 unique cards, illustrated with a beautiful limited palette and foil accents.
Entertainmentjoincake.com

18 Cowboy Funeral Poems About Horses & Green Pastures

Are you celebrating the life of a cowboy, rancher, farmer, or anyone else who lived off the land? Then you may be looking for funeral poems that have a different tone than most. You probably want to find verses that were written for people who chose country living. Tip: Choosing...
Books & Literaturelocusmag.com

Spotlight on: Victoria Henry

Bacchanal is a richly imagined historical fantasy. Tell us a bit about the book: the world where it takes place, and the characters who inhabit that world. Bacchanal is set against the backdrop of The Great Depression and culminates with the Oklahoma Dust Bowl. At the center of this maelstrom is an unusual young woman, Eliza Meeks. She’s alone, ostracized and struggling to navigate her reality – a family that abandoned her and a fickle, capricious magical gift.
MusicPosted by
Vice

Ronald Reagan’s Would-Be Assassin Is Actually a Decent Songwriter

John Hinckley Jr., the 66-year-old man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan in 1981, has been posting acoustic guitar-led songs and covers to a YouTube channel he created in November 2020. His page features just a handful of videos, four of which are original songs, two are renditions of Bob Dylan and Elvis Presley tracks, and one is a video of a 78rpm vinyl record playing Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup’s 1944 blues single “My Mama Don’t Allow Me.” The songs aren’t bad: Hinckley has a nice, approachable voice and a solid ear for writing melodies in his own songs and recreating them in faithful covers. People have begun to notice because over Memorial Day weekend, Twitter user sludge_worm posted a viral screenshot from the channel. As of press time, the tweet has over 62,000 likes and Hinckley’s YouTube page now boasts thousands of subscribers.
Books & Literaturemanisteenews.com

The top 10 books on the Apple Store

Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher) 1. Legacy by Nora Roberts - 9781250272942 - (St. Martin’s Publishing Group) 2. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave - 9781501171369 - (Simon & Schuster) 3. Shadow Storm by Christine Feehan - 9780593333136 - (Penguin Publishing Group) 4....
Books & Literaturepuzzleboxhorror.com

Interview with Horror Author Laird Barron

Recently, Puzzle Box Horror had the privilege of speaking with horror author Laird Barron about his life, his work, and his influences. Laird, an expat Alaskan, is the author of several books, including The Imago Sequence and Other Stories; Swift to Chase; and Blood Standard. Currently, Barron lives in the Rondout Valley of New York State and is at work on tales about the evil that men do.
Entertainmentthepassivevoice.com

An Incomplete Survey of Fictional Knitters

The craft of knitting is such a prominent literary act that a subgenre of literature—called “knit-lit”—has formed. Within this subgenre, there are several motifs, including what is colloquially referred to as “the sweater curse”: the idea that when someone knits a garment for their love interest, the act will seal the demise of their relationship. Knitting a garment by hand is a deeply intimate act, which perhaps explains why authors are attracted to its symbolic potential. Knitting also has an unassuming quality. The act evokes peace and domestic tranquility, and it is often employed to convey these sentiments. A knitter can become a vehicle for change, too, propelling a story forward through their handicraft. A character may weave intricate narrative webs, sometimes suggesting warmth or safety, and other times disguising the places where heartbreak, deceit, and evil may lie. If you look for them, you’ll find them—somebody in the corner, knitting a hat or a scarf, quite possibly something containing the depths of their affections or, just as probable, the names of the people they wish dead.
Books & Literaturerivetedlit.com

Every Book That You Can Read For Free on RivetedLit.com in June 2021

A moving, darkly funny novel about six teens whose magic goes wildly awry from Magic for Liars author Sarah Gailey, who Chuck Wendig calls an “author to watch.”. The children of world leaders are held hostage in an attempt to keep the peace in this “slyly humorous, starkly thought-provoking” (Kirkus Reviews, starred review) novel.
Books & LiteratureThe Beat

THE LITERARY TAROT rallies Atwood, DeConnick, Hickman, and more together for classic literature and tarot

Created by the nonprofit organization, Brink Literacy Project, The Literary Tarot is a unique Kickstarter campaign that brings together classic literature, contemporary storytellers, uniquely talented artists, and magic! This ambitious project tapped a whole slew of beloved storytellers to bring together a unique deck of 78 tarot cards. Each storyteller brought their own interpretation of the tarot card while also embracing the literary inspiration behind each card, whether that be Dracula, or Treasure Island, The Great Gatsby.
Charlotte, VTkidsvt.com

Books for All Ages That Celebrate Dads

One of my earliest memories is of snuggling up in my father's arms as he read to me and my sister before bedtime. His enthusiasm for books made me feel like we were the first children to discover Templeton the rat in Charlotte's Web. I learned to love reading because he loved reading.
New York City, NYbarnard.edu

5 Questions With ... Alicia Mountain ’10

Rather than trying to get lesbian poetry ‘into the canon’ — as if it’s some nightclub with a picky bouncer — I’d rather reject canonicity altogether. We can dance in the street. Alicia Mountain ’10 left Barnard after her graduation as a short fiction writer. She returns to Morningside Heights...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Your Week in Virtual Book Events, June 1st to June 5th

Broadcasting some 200 or so events online for free, this year’s Hay Festival is bringing together writers, illustrators, professors, and poets to talk about literature across all genres and corners of the world. Writers such as Rachel Cusk, Sheila Heti, Brit Bennett, and Lydia Choi will be in conversation with other esteemed writers of our moment. The Hay Festival runs until June 6th. Free, with registration.
Books & LiteratureWashington Post

Washington Post paperback bestsellers

1 HAMNET (Vintage, $16.95). By Maggie O’Farrell. An account of Shakespeare and his wife’s early marriage, and the grief they share over their only son’s untimely death. 2 THE SONG OF ACHILLES (Ecco, $16.99). By Madeline Miller. The legend of Achilles retold from the view of his friend Patroclus. 3...
Books & Literaturethenerddaily.com

Q&A: W. Michael Gear, Author of ‘Adrift’

Adrift is the fifth book in the thrilling Donovan sci-fi series and returns to a treacherous alien planet where corporate threats and dangerous creatures imperil the lives of the colonists. We chat to author W. Michael Gear about Adrift, writing, what’s next, book recommendations, and so much more!. Hello! Can...
Books & Literaturebitchmedia.org

BitchReads: 17 Books Feminists Should Read in June

We’re halfway through 2021, and the books just keep on coming. In fact, it seems as if publishing is getting geared up for an amazing latter half of the year, with the month of June full of reads we’re ready to dig into throughout the summer. On this list alone, there’s a memoir about love and forgiveness, a queer rom-com that includes time traveling, two nonfiction books that dive deep into multiple disabilities, and even a social horror about micoaggressions in the workplace. In other words, there’s something for everyone on our June BitchReads list. As always, happy reading!
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Los Angeles Times

Bestsellers List Sunday, June 6

1. While Justice Sleeps by Stacey Abrams (Doubleday: $28) A political thriller from the voting rights activist. 2. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $29) A lone astronaut tries to complete a mission to save the sun and humanity. 3. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf: $28)...
MusicCorbin Times Tribune

GUEST COLUMN: Wisdom of the ages

A title like that generates all sorts of images, from the soul-deep and introspective to the light-hearted and whimsical. Some might think of windswept mountain fastnesses accessible only through herculean sacrifice and determination, and still others might think of a sage elder, dispensing vague homilies from their rocking chair on the front porch.
Books & Literaturetherumpus.net

Not the Only One: A Conversation with Zakiya Dalila Harris

Early last year, the announcement about Zakiya Dalila Harris’s debut novel, The Other Black Girl, was displayed all over my Twitter feed. The article that accompanied the notice from Publishers Weekly, titled “Former Knopf Assistant Sells Publishing Novel in Seven Figure Deal,” piqued my interest for many reasons—mainly because a book about publishing with a young Black editorial assistant at its core was immediately on everybody’s radar, and also because the author in the picture looked like me—a young Black woman. At the time, the waves of publishing were still rocky after the publication of American Dirt and there seemed to be a general and legitimate mistrust about how publishers were amplifying and compensating works by writers of color. As much as I cringe at the use of the word “timely” to describe books that should be considered timeless, Harris’s novel couldn’t have been more prompt in the wake of the current literary atmosphere.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

10 of the Best New June YA Books to TBR

For centuries, witches have maintained the climate, but now their control is faltering as the atmosphere becomes more erratic. All hope lies with an Everwitch named Clara. In Autumn, Clara wants nothing to do with her power; the price―losing the ones she loves―is too high. In Winter, storms rage, and Clara accepts that she's the only one who can make a difference. In Spring, Clara falls for Sang. As her magic grows, she's terrified she’ll lose him. In Summer, Clara must choose between her duty and the people she loves...before she loses Sang, her magic, and thrusts the world into chaos.
Books & Literaturechireviewofbooks.com

12 Must-Read Books for June

There’s always a certain sense of disbelief that comes with the arrival of June: have we really gotten halfway through the year already? Many of us might be finding that harder to believe than usual with all the strange and singular challenges 2021 has already brought us. But the good news is there’s no shortage of great books to absorb you during the lingering daylight hours. Below you’ll find twelve new titles coming out this month that will have you turning the pages through even the longest days of the summer.