The Browns are not interested in Aaron Rodgers are sticking with Baker Mayfield. Take a deep sigh of relief, Browns fans. Baker Mayfield isn’t going anywhere; which many will be happy about. Some won’t be, but hey, you can’t please everyone. Despite ESPN, FS1, and other shock-jock “analysts” trying to will Aaron Rodgers to be traded to the Browns for the sake of their 24/7 news cycle, Cleveland isn’t having it. The franchise has effectively shut down the talks about what they should do as a franchise, as opposed to what they will do.