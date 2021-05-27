Leif Vollebekk: Long Blue Light

The centerpiece of Crouch’s sermon, which challenged perceptions that Jazz was dead, was the singular example of Duke Ellington, who as Crouch asserts, “never, never came off the road.” Ellington’s genius was as much his ability recognize great musicians who could interpret his vision of the music as it was his understanding that the music would only survive if he and others were willing to take it to the people. Like so many of the musicians of Ellington’s generation who understood both the blessing and the curse of the Chitlin’ circuit, where black artists survived shoddy treatment for the chance to have a connection with the people for whom the music was so crucial, Ellington also understood, particularly after his groundbreaking performance at the Newport Jazz Festival in 1956, that staying on the road was also about delivering the message of “The Majesty of the Blues,” which to say the majesty of America’s national music.