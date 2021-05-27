Cancel
Music

Leif Vollebekk: Long Blue Light

msn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Corden welcomes Leif Vollebekk who is gearing up for live shows again, which always includes a swim when he visits new places. And Leif shares a special performance of his song "Long Blue Light."

www.msn.com
Person
James Corden
#Blue Light#Leif Shares#Song
Musicashevillefm.org

Soul of the Blues

Time to get your blues on this Thursday from noon til 2pm with the Blueshound on Soul of the Blues at AshevilleFM! Listen live at 103.3fm or stream it live and for one week afterwards at ashevillefm.org! Got a great lineup waiting on your ears this week! Got some new music from a compilation of various artists like Jimmy Reed/Little Walter, Left Hand Charlie and Big Joe Williams! You’ll also hear tracks from the new release by Chicago blues woman-Donna Herula! You’ll love these vintage tracks from Walter Trout and Freddie King! We’ll be doing it Family Style with the Vaughan brothers! How about a Harp Attack by James Cotton, Junior Wells, Carey Bell and Billy Branch! Let’s get some down home blues from Denise LaSalle, Slim Harpo and Little Milton! Or maybe these gems from blues pioneers Lil Johnson and the Mississippi Sheiks! For the Notcho’ Blues Artist this week, you’ll hear tracks from the new cd by Todd Snider! So, blues up your ears with the Blueshound this week on Soul of the Blues for two hours of mind craving, butt raving blues!
Chicago, ILbeverlyreview.net

‘Let’s Get Funky’ to celebrate city’s long blues history

“Let’s Get Funky,” a show in three parts celebrating Chicago’s blues history, will open on Friday, May 28, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Beverly Arts Center (BAC), 2407 W. 111th St. Musical guest will be the Tom Holland Blues Trio featuring Tom Holland, Tom Rezetko and Matt Rezetko.
Video Gamesgamewatcher.com

Biomutant Dark Red or Light Blue Choice - Alignment or Aura Tips

Biomutant doesn't take too long before throwing seemingly major choices your way. One of the first you'll encounter asks you to pick between Dark Red and Light Blue. The narrator describes it as a crossroads and, while he isn't wrong, your initial choice doesn't lock into any specific Alignment or Aura, as it's called in-game.
Moviespsiloveyou.xyz

The Golden Light

Last month I got rejected from a job that I really wanted. I had the opportunity to do a follow-up interview with the director afterward. The director said that they’d liked me a lot but were looking for someone who had more comfort and experience talking about race and social justice issues. This was a hard thing to hear, but important. Like many white people, I am self-conscious and insecure about how I talk about race. I have a lot to learn. My sister Kat has been working in the field of race and equity for decades. She has deeply committed herself to this work, both on a personal and professional level.
Behind Viral VideosCosmopolitan

We Tried the TikTok “Light Blue Nails” Trend on Our Partners

In case you don’t spend every single night and day swiping through TikTok (jk…I don’t TikTok during work hours…), lemme update you on the latest of the fast-moving, probs-gone-tomorrow TikTok trends: the light blue nails question. Basically, people across TikTok are currently asking their partners the very simple, very innocent question of “what color should I get my nails done?” and inexplicably, their answer is always “light blue.” Supposedly.
Musicopb.org

Majesty of the Blues

The centerpiece of Crouch’s sermon, which challenged perceptions that Jazz was dead, was the singular example of Duke Ellington, who as Crouch asserts, “never, never came off the road.” Ellington’s genius was as much his ability recognize great musicians who could interpret his vision of the music as it was his understanding that the music would only survive if he and others were willing to take it to the people. Like so many of the musicians of Ellington’s generation who understood both the blessing and the curse of the Chitlin’ circuit, where black artists survived shoddy treatment for the chance to have a connection with the people for whom the music was so crucial, Ellington also understood, particularly after his groundbreaking performance at the Newport Jazz Festival in 1956, that staying on the road was also about delivering the message of “The Majesty of the Blues,” which to say the majesty of America’s national music.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Highway Blue

The following is excerpted from Ailsa McFarlane's debut novel, Highway Blue, about being lost and found—and of love, in all its forms. McFarlane was born in 1997 in Seattle, Washington, and grew up in Snowdonia in the United Kingdom. After leaving school, she studied veterinary science before dropping out to travel the United States and Europe by road.
SPY

The 9 Best Book Lights To Keep You Reading Long Into the Night

Odds are, you probably never thought that you would need a book light. After all, couldn’t you just turn on the lights in your room or home when reading at night? Yes, sure, you could. But that’s not the time for a book light. If you share a bed with a partner, you can’t exactly keep the lights on all night as you follow Poirot in his latest mystery. Likewise, there can be something very relaxing about a book light. We stare at blue light screens all day, sometimes it’s nice to wind down with the soft, orange glow of a reading light before bed.
Movieswhats-on-netflix.com

Blue Miracle

In interviews with cast and crew, independent journalist Josh Shepherd examines how the brand new Netflix Original film Blue Miracle— elevates the inspirational true story genre with relatable characters and a hot reggaetón soundtrack. During...
violinist.com

Bridgerton Quartets - the Sheet Music from Vitamin String Quartet

Bridgerton certainly did the trick. Historically preposterous, sentimental, excessive in costume and wishful thinking, it was just the ticket. And the first time everyone waltzed into a ballroom accompanied by a string quartet playing...wait what is that? Is that actually a pop tune by Ariana Grande?. I was definitely won...
Jacksonville, FLfolioweekly.com

Hit the Lights

If you were a regular at shows before the pandemic, you’ve probably experienced the sensory feast that is a show by Hit the Lights Productions. The production company worked mainly out of Mavericks for the first couple of years, and through the waves of the Landing closing, and 2020, turned into a one-stop-shop for artists from building records to rehearsing them to performing them live.
MusicAOL Corp

Neil Finn talks Crowded House's return, joining Fleetwood Mac, and why Miley & Ariana's 'Don't Dream It's Over' cover is his favorite

The wait is over for fans of New Zealand legends Crowded House, who finally return this week with their first album in more than a decade, the majestic Dreamers Are Waiting. The group’s seventh studio album signifies a new chapter as well as a full-circle return: Renowned producer Mitchell Froom, who helmed Crowded House's first three studio albums (including the 1986 self-titled debut that spawned the massive and enduring single “Don’t Dream It’s Over”), is now their full-time keyboardist, and band leader Neil Finn’s sons, Liam and Elroy, have also officially joined the expanded lineup.
TV & VideosRefinery29

Here’s Where Canadians Can Stream Girls5eva, Tina Fey’s New Comedy

A little-known band called The Rolling Stones once crooned, “You can’t always get what you want” — and an actually unknown band at the centre of Tina Fey’s latest comedy series, know that all too well. Girls5eva (because five is better than four, duh), follows the former one-hit wonders over a decade after their '90s girl group disbanded. As expected, each member is as far away from their former superstardom as possible. (In fact, one of them, Ashley — played briefly by Emily in Paris’s Ashley Park — is dead after an infinity pool accident...).
Musicpromomarketing.com

Olivia Rodrigo Sent a Fully-Branded 'Sour' Promo Kit to Famous Friends

Olivia Rodrigo rose to pop music stardom with songs like “Drivers License” and “Deja Vu,” which simultaneously broke our hearts and got our toes tapping. To promote the release of her full-length album “Sour,” Rodrigo sent some famous friends branded gift boxes with some very on-the-nose products connected to her songs.
MusicBillboard

Madonna Is Smoking In Snoop Dogg's 'Gang Signs' Music Video: Watch

The year 2021 is looking up. How do we know? Madonna makes a totally unexpected appearance with Snoop Dogg in his new music video. The Queen of Pop invites us in for a glimpse behind her cameo in Snoop's latest clip, for "Gang Signs" featuring Mozzy. The full video dropped...