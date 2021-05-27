Cancel
Allegheny County, PA

Cole Young and Spencer Barnett are in the 'middle' of something good for North Allegheny baseball

By Brad Everett
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Allegheny already had a proven star up the middle. Two years ago, shortstop Cole Young became the first freshman to ever make the 10-player Post-Gazette All-Area team. Spencer Barnett, on the other hand, was a relative unknown coming into this season. He was a sophomore ready to assume the starting position at second base for a perennial WPIAL power. But with the cancellation of last season due to COVID-19, Barnett had never been in a high school game before this season.

