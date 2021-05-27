Cole Young and Spencer Barnett are in the 'middle' of something good for North Allegheny baseball

Cedar Creek scored the last four runs of the game to rally past Middle Township 9-7 in eight innings on Thursday in Middle Township. Middle Township opened the scoring with a run in the bottom of the first before Cedar Creek scored the next four runs on the way to a 5-2 lead heading to the fifth. Middle Township scored five in the bottom of the fifth to go up 7-5, and Cedar Creek had a run each in the sixth and seventh to tie it. Two runs in the eighth helped win it for Cedar Creek.