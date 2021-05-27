Braunstein’s Bill to Simplify School Enrollment for Military Families Advances
ALBANY – The New York State Assembly recently passed Assemblyman Edward C. Braunstein's (D-Bayside) bill A.6528-A, which allows military families relocating to New York State to enroll their children in school at the same time as their peers, prior to physically arriving in the neighborhood. Assemblyman Braunstein's district includes Fort Totten, located in Bay Terrace, Queens. This bill passed the Assembly on May 19 and the companion bill is being carried in the New York State Senate by Greek-American Senator James Skoufis.www.thenationalherald.com