Join LABC on June 11th from 8am to 4pm, for the LABC’s 15th Annual Sustainability Summit, which is hosted virtually in partnership with USC President, Dr. Carol Folt, and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. This year’s summit will tackle issues including: the national agenda for clean energy and climate change, how the nation’s largest municipal utility is moving toward 100% renewable energy, ensuring equity in the transition to clean transportation, securing and investing in water conservation and resources, and preparing for the 2021 United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26) and the Race to Zero.