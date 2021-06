The firebrand leader of Italy’s Lega Nord (Northern League) said he wants to bring together conservative politicians from his Identity and Democracy group, the European Conservatives and Reformists and right-wing figures from the European People’s Party, such as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Mr Salvini declared: “The time has come to bring together the best of these three groups and start playing a decisive role in the EU Parliament.” He appeared under the slogan “Project of Another Europe” at an ID group summit in Cascais, Portugal.