Discover, a leading digital bank and payments company, and Eazy Financial Services signed an agreement to expand acceptance for both company's cardholders. Discover, Diners Club International and network alliance cardholders will now be able to use their card at 95% of point-of-sale merchants and 100% of ATMs in Bahrain. Once Eazy Financial begins issuing its first national cards, its customers will get access to the Discover Global Network and be able to make transactions at more than 50 million merchants in more than 200 countries and territories.