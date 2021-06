In the world of crypto, there's a growing divide being cryptocurrencies that use PoW (proof-of-work) and those that use PoS (proof-of-stake). These are the two most common consensus algorithms used by blockchain projects, and represent different ways to incentivize users for validating transactions on the network. Right now, PoW is falling out of favor due to its higher fees, slower transaction times, and greater demand placed on the environment. As a result, many investors are flocking to PoS cryptocurrencies.