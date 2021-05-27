Message from Archbishop Makarios for National Reconciliation Week
SYDNEY -- Today marks fifty-four years since the referendum that became a milestone in the reconciliation of the wider Australian community with the country's indigenous people. An important breakthrough in this process was the historic decision of 3 June 1992, by which the Supreme Court of Australia justified Eddie Koiki Mabo, recognising the land rights of the Aboriginal people and the inhabitants of the Torres Strait Islands. Eight years later, tens of thousands of Australians, both Indigenous and non-Indigenous, crossed the Sydney Harbor Bridge together, marking another crucial step forward towards the coveted path of reconciliation.www.thenationalherald.com