Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Australia

Message from Archbishop Makarios for National Reconciliation Week

By The National Herald
thenationalherald.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY -- Today marks fifty-four years since the referendum that became a milestone in the reconciliation of the wider Australian community with the country's indigenous people. An important breakthrough in this process was the historic decision of 3 June 1992, by which the Supreme Court of Australia justified Eddie Koiki Mabo, recognising the land rights of the Aboriginal people and the inhabitants of the Torres Strait Islands. Eight years later, tens of thousands of Australians, both Indigenous and non-Indigenous, crossed the Sydney Harbor Bridge together, marking another crucial step forward towards the coveted path of reconciliation.

www.thenationalherald.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indigenous Rights#Aboriginal People#Australians#Reconciliation#Country#Message#Australian Society#Community#Land Rights#Today Marks#Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
Related
ImmigrationThe Jewish Press

More Than 500 Jews from 20 Nations Arrived on Aliyah This Week

Israel welcomed a wave of more than 500 new Olim (Jewish immigrants) from more than 20 countries this week, according to figures from The Jewish Agency for Israel, which has billed this an “Aliyah Super Week.”. Jews came from Argentina, Australia, Belarus, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ethiopia, France, Finland, Kazakhstan, Mexico,...
smumn.edu

Message of reflection and planning from Father Burns

As announced earlier this month, Mr. Leon Dixon will be joining Saint Mary’s on June 1 as vice president for inclusion and human dignity. Our strategic plan, Building a Future Full of Hope 2025, identifies the goal of increasing diversity and a greater sense of belonging. While progress has been made, we have more work ahead of us. We are fortunate to have the depth and breadth of experiences Mr. Dixon brings to support our commitment to build an inclusive culture that promotes and upholds the inherent human dignity of all. This work will require all of our efforts and the summer months will provide time for Mr. Dixon to meet with many areas and frame actions and a work plan for the academic year ahead.
citywatchla.com

There Will Be No Peace Without A Process of Reconciliation

Given the decades-long deep hatred and distrust, a process of reconciliation must precede such negotiations to achieve an enduring peace. Since a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinians has been agreed upon, there are those who advocate that peace negotiations between the two sides should commence immediately to prevent future conflagration and bring an end to the destructive seven-decades-old conflict. I could not disagree more. Whereas a peace agreement based on a two-state solution must eventually be the outcome, no agreement can be reached unless it is preceded by a process of reconciliation for a period of at least five years to mitigate the ingrained hatred and distrust between them. Such a process would consist of multiple measures that run simultaneously on government-to- government and people-to-people levels, which can accelerate and enhance the implementation of the reconciliation process.
Religionamericamagazine.org

Archbishop Gomez responds to unprecedented letter from 67 bishops asking for a delay on abortion and Communion document

A priest elevates the host during a Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City in 2020. (CNS photo/Gregory A. Shemitz) After receiving an unprecedented letter from 67 bishops appealing for a delay in a discussion during the bishops' upcoming spring general assembly on whether to prepare a teaching document on the reception of Communion, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' president explained in a memo the procedure followed in bringing the question to a vote during the June 16-18 virtual meeting.
Americasqueensu.ca

A path forward for reconciliation

The Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould speaks with the Queen’s community about the future of Indigenous rights and reconciliation in Canada. Canada’s first Indigenous Minister of Justice and Attorney General has added her voice to the illustrious line of national figures who have given lectures in the Tom Courchene Distinguished Speaker Series hosted by the Queen’s School of Policy Studies (SPS). The Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould (Puglaas), who is also Canada’s first elected female Independent Member of Parliament, spoke to the Queen’s community and attendees from across the country in a virtual event on May 19.
TheStreet

Statement By Minister Bennett On The 6th Anniversary Of The Truth And Reconciliation Commission's Calls To Action

Taking Care: We recognize that the acknowledgement of the sixth anniversary of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action comes at a time that is difficult for many and that our efforts to honour victims and families may act as an unwelcome reminder to those who have suffered hardships through generations of government policies that were harmful to Indigenous peoples. We encourage all those who need some support at this time to reach out and know that support is always there for you through Hope for Wellness Help Line at 1-855-242-3310 (toll-free) or the online chat at hopeforwellness.ca open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week . Also, for immediate assistance to those who may need it, the National Indian Residential School Crisis Line is available 24 hours a day at 1-866-925-4419.
Festivalkomando.com

Memorial Day 2021: A message from Kim

Years ago, I heard someone correct someone else who said, “Happy Memorial Day.” There’s nothing happy about the day, they said. It’s about remembering servicemen and women who’ve died during conflicts. That person wasn’t wrong. Memorial Day was created as a day set aside to decorate the graves of soldiers...
tribuneledgernews.com

LETTER: Reader shares message from Psalms

“Will You not revive us again, That Your people may rejoice in You? Show us Your mercy LORD, And grant us Your Salvation.” (Psalms 85:6-7) These words from Psalms 85 are a precious prayer to our Lord to do what only He can do for the nation of Israel and for our nation today. This Psalm is a wonderful cry to God, as a people remembered just who it is that is responsible for our well being, and the only One we can depend upon in times of trouble like we are going through today. It begins like this:
Public HealthFrederick News-Post

Mixed messages coming from our leaders

Prior to this past year, if someone had asked me what I thought our country would do if confronted with a pandemic, I would say we would rally together as Americans, take care of our own, and sacrifice to keep people safe. Naively I assumed that people during WWII were...
MilitaryCedar Valley Daily Times

Memorial Day message from American Legion national headquarters

Thirty years ago, America engaged in a new war in a volatile region. Iraq had invaded the sovereign nation of Kuwait. It was an act of aggression that could not stand. The United States led a coalition of 35 nations with a bold and clear mission to liberate an occupied country.
Minoritiesstoneham-ma.gov

Message from the Stoneham Human Rights Commission

The Stoneham Human Rights Commission stands with Asians, Asian-Americans, and Pacific Islanders in our community. America has a long history of prejudice and cruelty toward Asian communities. The COVID-19 crisis created new outlets for those prejudices, as recent incidents of hate and violence across the country demonstrate. Asian-Americans have been stereotyped, scapegoated, attacked, and killed. California State University’s Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism reports that Anti-Asian hate crimes increased by 150% in 2020. Recent Boston Globe and New York Times pieces highlight the fear that has grown in AAPI communities over the past year. Increasingly, these communities are turning to self-defense measures, from buddy-system travel to pepper spray and tasers.
Saint Paul, MNcsp.edu

A Message from President Friedrich

As we think about CSP’s distinctiveness as a Lutheran, Christ-centered, I want to highlight how we express the mission statement of the LCMS, which is to “…vigorously make known the love of Christ within our churches, communities, and the world.”. As a university of the LCMS, it’s essential that we...
Marketingwfdd.org

A Message From WFDD's General Manager

It has been a year since George Floyd was murdered, and since our country entered a period of reckoning long overdue. We have witnessed racism rear its ugly head in myriad ways, and watched protests and calls for justice unfold. As we reflect back on this past year, I want to explicitly state the values and beliefs that all of us at WFDD hold dear. Let me be very clear. I, and all members of our staff, denounce racism in all its harmful forms and we are allies to people of color. We believe that Black lives matter—it’s simply human decency. We categorically reject all forms of discrimination, including, but not limited to, misogyny, sexual and gender discrimination, religious intolerance, and age and ability discrimination.
Tulsa, OKokcfox.com

100 Years: Reparations for Reconciliation

We conclude our 100 Years Series, with a conversation of about reparations. Many leaders are calling reparations a true form of reconciliation from the city of Tulsa. Not a single dime was given those who suffered from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, one of the most heinous racial crimes in American history.
Brownsville, TXriograndeguardian.com

Lopez: In Peace and War – A Special Message for National Maritime Day

As Memorial Day approaches and signifies our national remembrance of our military heroes, let us not forget Saturday, May 22 was another special and somber day at the Port of Brownsville. Sometimes overlooked, National Maritime Day is our annual remembrance to honor the sacrifices of thousands of U.S. merchant mariners...
International Business Times

Lack Of Papal Apology For Canada Indigenous School Abuses 'Shameful': Minister

Canada's indigenous services minister said Wednesday it is "shameful" that the Pope has never formally apologized for abuses at the country's Catholic-run indigenous residential schools, which he termed "labor camps." Marc Miller's comments followed the recent discovery of unmarked graves of 215 children in Kamloops at one of 139 boarding...
Americaseverythinggp.com

Alberta committing funds to search for unmarked Indigenous graves

The Government of Alberta is joining calls to search for Indigenous peoples who perished in the residential school system. Indigenous Relations Minister Rick Wilson says the discovery of 215 lost children at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School heightened the need to take action. “Alberta’s government extends sincere condolences to...
Religionamericamagazine.org

Canadian Catholic leaders express sorrow after bodies of over 200 Indigenous children discovered at residential school

Kamloops residents and First Nations people gather to listen to drummers and singers at a memorial in front of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia May 31, 2021. Indigenous leaders and residential school survivors in Canada are calling on officials to conduct a thorough investigation of every former residential school in the country after the remains of more than 200 children were found on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. (CNS photo/Dennis Owen, Reuters)