The partnership will result in a research and innovation boost for data science, net zero and 5G applications. With effect from 1st June 2021, Birmingham City University (BCU) and Covatic Ltd have agreed on a strategic partnership that will see a suite of joint R&D programs, external funded PhDs and graduate placements. These will be in close partnership with academic leads within the Faculty of Computing Engineering and the Built Environment (CEBE) spanning high technology areas in data science, AI, net zero and in 5G.