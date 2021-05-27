The Discovery Labs Secures Pennsylvania Location for New Life Sciences Cluster
The Discovery Labs has signed a foundational lease with the University of Pennsylvania Gene Therapy Program to build a new life sciences cluster in King of Prussia, Pa. On May 25, 2021, The Discovery Labs announced it has signed a foundational lease with the University of Pennsylvania Gene Therapy Program (GTP) that establishes an anchor tenancy for The Discovery Labs’ new 7-million-ft2 life sciences cluster in Philadelphia’s Cellicon Valley.www.pharmtech.com