As a COVID-19 survivor, why does our immunity and positive antibody not count as part of the herd? Medical experts please respond. A study by the La Jolla Institute of Immunology in California revealed robust immunity of COVID-19 survivors at eight months after infection (January 6, 2021, online journal of Science). The “3-month rule” is a misinterpretation of a King’s College London study (July 2020, online) that merely stated antibody levels fall which is typical after an infection over time. The King’s College study did not evaluate immunity. Indeed, why do COVID-19 survivors need to receive a vaccine? Medical experts do not suggest the chickenpox vaccine if you have already had chickenpox. To date, we do not have hard data that COVID-19 survivors’ immunity fades significantly over time. Please correct me if we do.