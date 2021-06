Jerome Joseph Kubat, 95, of Claremont, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester. He was born Sept. 13, 1925, on the Houdek family farm in Lemond Township, Steele County, the son of Victor and Anne (Houdek) Kubat, Sr. He grew up on a farm and attended country school through the eighth grade. He then worked as a farmhand before joining the United States Army, serving in the Philippines and Japan during WW II.