Economy

SK Nexilis, POSCO move forward with EV battery materials projects

kedglobal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith competition heating up in the global race for more eco-friendly cars, South Korea’s major companies are moving forward with their plans to expand facilities for raw materials used in EV batteries. POSCO, the country’s top steelmaker, on Wednesday broke ground for a 760 billion won ($680 million) plant to...

www.kedglobal.com
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Exclusive-Tesla supplier CATL plans a new battery plant in Shanghai-sources

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's CATL is planning a major new automotive battery plant in Shanghai, continuing a blistering pace of expansion that will cement its lead as the world's No.1 supplier, two people familiar with the matter said. The plant would be able to make 80 gigawatt-hours of battery cells a year, one of the people said, which would come on top of 69.1GWh in current production capacity and another 77.5GWh under construction.
Businessaltenergymag.com

Nano One and Johnson Matthey enter into a Joint Development Agreement for lithium-ion battery materials

-Nano One and Johnson Matthey announce the signing of a Joint Development Agreement. -Co-development of next generation products and processes for Johnson Matthey's eLNO® family of nickel-rich advanced cathode materials using Nano One's patented One-Pot process. -Includes detailed commercialization study for pre-pilot, pilot and scaled up production. -Builds on the successful technical reviews and evaluations conducted by Nano One and JM over the past year.
EconomyLas Vegas Herald

Electric Vehicle Battery Cell Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Panasonic, Samsung, Hitachi

HTF MI recently released a research document on Electric Vehicle Battery Cell Market that includes survey highlights, in-depth interviews insights with industry experts, and a review of industry dynamics with help of our global network of consultants and executives within the OEMs & aftermarket. These market estimates have been evaluated considering base year as 2021 and by studying the impact of various macro-economic factors, local and regional regulatory regimes to better understand current market dynamics affecting the Electric Vehicle Battery Cell growth and further bottom-up approach is applied to deliver comprehensive company profiles of major and emerging players of the industry, including BYD, Panasonic, CATL, OptimumNano, LG Chem, GuoXuan, Lishen, PEVE, AESC, Samsung, Lithium Energy Japan, Beijing Pride Power, BAK Battery, WanXiang, Hitachi, ACCUmotive & Boston Power.
Economyspglobal.com

Stainless steel, EV batteries to drive nickel unit demand: panel

The stainless steel industry is likely to remain the leading driver of nickel demand going forward, while the battery market -- notably for electric vehicles -- is set to become the second-largest user of nickel units "by a significant margin", Olivier Masson, senior analyst at Roskill, told the Bureau of International Recycling June 2.
Economyelectrek.co

Tesla is expected to be first to use LG’s new NCMA nickel-based battery cells

Tesla is expected to become the first automaker to use LG Energy Solution’s new NCMA battery cells, which have a 90% nickel composition. Over the last few years, Tesla has been adopting more new chemistries in its battery cells for its electric vehicles, especially with new vehicles being produced at Gigafactory Shanghai.
Economyyicaiglobal.com

China’s Nations Leaps on Talks to Sell Stake in Battery Materials Unit to South Korea’s Posco Chemical

China’s Nations Leaps on Talks to Sell Stake in Battery Materials Unit to South Korea’s Posco Chemical. (Yicai Global) June 1 -- Shares in Nations Technologies soared as much as 16 percent today after the Chinese chipmaker said it is in preliminary discussions to sell part of its loss-making lithium battery anode material subsidiary to South Korea’s Posco Chemical.
Marketsinsideevs.com

SK Innovation's Battery Business Remains Unprofitable In Q1 2021

Let's take a look at the financial results of SK Innovation, the South Korean conglomerate mostly focused on its Refining, Petrochem and Lubricants divisions, which is also one of the largest lithium-ion EV battery manufacturers. The company is quickly expanding its production of battery cells (and battery materials), but according...
EconomyEntrepreneur

3 Headlines Moving EV Markets Today

The EV Market Is Consolidating In Preparation For Hyper-Growth. With the EV and the alternative fuel Industries entering their next phase the narrative has become one of partnerships, collaborations, and deals. For the big players, it's about securing supply chains and most importantly batteries to ensure ramping production targets can be met. While the smaller players are also having issues with batteries and supply chains, for them it's more about differentiation and securing a niche within this rapidly growing and evolving industry than anything else. It doesn’t matter if a small, start-up EV company has a secure supply chain if some other larger player upstages them.
Economyresourceworld.com

Graphite to ride the wave of massive EV battery production

Graphite is a soft black to steel-gray colored mineral formed naturally through the metamorphism of carbon-rich rock that leads to the formation of either crystalline flake graphite, fine grained amorphous graphite, or crystalline vein or lump graphite. It most commonly occurs in metamorphic rocks such as crystalline limestones, schists and gneisses.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Johnson Matthey to boost investments in EV battery materials

* Says higher metal prices to hit short-term cash flow (Recasts throughout, adds, analyst comment, details, background) May 27 (Reuters) - Johnson Matthey expects to spend up to 600 million pounds ($847 million) this financial year as it boosts investment in battery materials and hydrogen technology to serve Europe’s growing electric vehicle (EV) market, it said on Thursday.
Economyjust-auto.com

LG to build EV battery supply chain in Indonesia

LG Corporation has agreed to lead a consortium investing in a new electric vehicle (EV) battery plant in Indonesia, according to reports in South Korea citing industry sources. The consortium will include the South Korean conglomerate's three subsidiaries LG Chem, EV battery maker LG Energy Solution and its trading unit...
Businesstechxplore.com

Ford, SK Innovation announce US electric battery venture

US auto giant Ford and South Korea's SK Innovation plan to team up to produce battery cells and array modules for electric autos, the companies announced Thursday. The companies signed a memorandum of understanding to establish BlueOvalSK, a joint venture that will initially plan production of 60 gigawatt hours annually of capacity at mid-decade, with potential to expand further.
Dearborn, MIdbusiness.com

Ford, SK Innovation to Form BlueOvalSK to Scale EV Battery Manufacturing

Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn announced Thursday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with South Korea’s SK Innovation to form a joint venture named BlueOvalSK to produce approximately 60 gigawatt hours (GWh) annually in traction battery cells and array modules, starting mid-decade. The creation of the joint venture...
Energy IndustryNature.com

Moving forward with fuel cells

For hydrogen to make a greater impact in our energy systems, attention is required on the integration of new catalysts into fuel cells and their needs in emerging applications, such as heavy-duty transport. If you knew where to look, it never really went away. Yet it’s hard to escape the...
BusinessICIS Chemical Business

BASF forms China battery materials JV with Shanshan

LONDON (ICIS)--BASF has partnered with China-based lithium-ion battery materials supplier Hunan Shanshan Energy to form a joint venture targeting the space, the Germany-based chemicals major said on Thursday. The venture will allow BASF to access the cathode active materials (CAM) and precursors markets in the country, a sector the company...
BusinessEngadget

Ford partners with SK Innovation for EV battery production

As expected, Ford confirmed today that it will partner with Korea’s SK Innovation to produce 60 gigawatt-hours annually in tractional battery cells and arrays” for use in electric vehicle batteries starting “mid-decade”. The announcement comes less than a day after the unveiling of the Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck,...
Economybirminghamnews.net

Vicinity Motor Corp. Announces Entry into Medium-Duty Electric Truck Market

Company Introduces New Line of Electric Vehicles to Address Significant Urban Delivery Market. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (TSXV:VMC) (OTCQX:BUSXF) (FRA:6LG) ('Vicinity Motor,' 'VMC' or the 'Company') (Formerly Grande West Transportation Group), a leading supplier of electric, CNG, gas and clean diesel vehicles, today announced its entrance into the Medium Duty Truck Market with the development of a fully electric Class 3 vehicle with 12,000 lb GVWR rating.
Economyinsideevs.com

Rumor: CATL To Build 80 GWh Battery Plant In Shanghai

According to Reuters's exclusive report, based on unofficial sources, CATL plans to build a large EV battery plant in Shanghai. The location suggests that Tesla will be the main customer. The manufacturing output will be 80 GWh of cells annually, which is more than CATL's 69.1 GWh currently installed capacity...
Economyinsideevs.com

LG Chem's LG Energy Solution Turns Highly Profitable In Q1 2021

LG Chem and its LG Energy Solution battery division both achieved an outstanding first quarter of 2021, with record sales and operating profits. It's great news as the highly profitable EV battery business will encourage to make further investments in additional manufacturing capacity, as well as research on even better batteries.