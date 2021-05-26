CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claiborne County Sheriff says death of juvenile Tuesday still under investigation

By Thomas Parker
vicksburgnews.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleClaiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods said Wednesday morning that the investigation into a Tuesday evening homicide is continuing. An incident at the Hermanville Apartments on Highway 18 left a 16-year-old male deceased. Currently, a 14-year-old female is in administrative detention as Sheriff’s investigators continue to interview witnesses and determine facts surrounding the incident.

IN THIS ARTICLE
