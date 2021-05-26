Claiborne County Sheriff says death of juvenile Tuesday still under investigation

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is revealing new information about the disappearance of three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell. Investigators with the case say Cuthriell has died while in the care of Travis Brown and Candi Royer. The sheriff’s office put out a search warrant on Monday, Sept. 20 with the help from the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to 249 Cattle Scales Road in Augusta County.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA ・ 13 DAYS AGO