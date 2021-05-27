BSV Hub for MESA (Middle East & South Asia) launches to build awareness and grow usage of BSV blockchain
ZUG, Switzerland – May 27, 2021 – Bitcoin Association, the Switzerland-based global industry organisation that works to advance business with the BSV blockchain and use of Bitcoin SV as a data protocol, today announces the launch of the BSV Hub for MESA (Middle East & South Asia) – with dedicated on-the-ground resources in the region to build awareness and grow usage of the BSV blockchain for enterprise-grade applications and large-scale government projects.coingeek.com