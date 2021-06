NORWALK, Conn. — Common Council members are looking to turn back the clock to 1988, when Norwalk had a Planning and Zoning Commission – one body, not two. Well, maybe not go back in time, but the pre-1988 ordinance will be the foundation of a move to merge the two Commissions that exist today, which Council member Tom Livingston (D-District E) suggested were created when the then-P&Z Commission was split for political purposes. Recombining them will be in alignment with the 2019 Plan of Conservation and Development and has the support of the Mayor’s Office, he said at Tuesday’s Ordinance Committee meeting.