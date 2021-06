Despite producing very few models, the Bugatti brand takes a long time to produce vehicles. That's to be expected with a company that places attention to detail very high on its priority list, but lately, these various new projects have been edging closer to production. The $18 million La Voiture Noire is almost ready, the 1,600-horsepower Centodieci is wrapping up testing, and between all of this, Bugatti has been marketing itself with the Chiron Sport Les Legendes du Ciel. Revealed last year, just 20 of these will be made, and that makes it rarer than the French Navy's Rafale Marine jet. Just 46 of these were made, but that's not the only place where you may find similarities.