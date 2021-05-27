OK Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Potter; Randall The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Potter County in the panhandle of Texas Northeastern Randall County in the panhandle of Texas * Until 245 AM CDT. * At 1140 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Amarillo and Bushland. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.