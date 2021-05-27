Vaionex Corporation and CENTI join forces to build next generation BSV wallet architecture supporting STAS token technology

I have been a liberty activist for about twenty years now. In high school, I used to give presentations to my class about the problems of fictional legal entities, fiat currency and systems that were built on piles of debt and complicated legal structures that turn citizens into free-range slaves on national plantations by de facto due to the nature of border laws, property rights and the presumed victors of the sovereignty struggle between man and state. I was an ideologue steeped in Rothbard, Spooner, Locke, Mises, Hayek and the rest of them. Somewhere between Classical Liberalism and Anarcho-Capitalism, I believed there was a kinship among the value creators of society, and that we could create a society based on property and contract-based relationships as long as good people could lead by example.