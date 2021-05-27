Vaionex Corporation and CENTI join forces to build next generation BSV wallet architecture supporting STAS token technology
This post originally appeared on the CENTI website and we republished with permission from Bernhard Müller. Centi is partnering with Vaionex Corporation to build the next generation wallet for Bitcoin SV and STAS Tokens, which are setup to become on Bitcoin SV what the ERC standard tokens are on Ethereum. Also read the recent announcement about CENTI licensing the groundbreaking STAS technology here.coingeek.com