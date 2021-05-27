Regatta Bank Holiday Weekend Offer: Get An Extra 20% Off Everything!
The Bank Holiday weekend is in touching distance and to celebrate the long weekend, Regatta is giving you the chance to save 20% on everything*. From coats and jackets to t-shirts, walking boots and trousers, Regatta really do mean 'get 20% off everything' when you use code: EXTRA20OFF. Plus, a wide variety of jackets already have discounts applied so you'll be making an even bigger saving if you make your purchase before 10am on Tue 1 June 2021.www.ephotozine.com