Regatta Bank Holiday Weekend Offer: Get An Extra 20% Off Everything!

ephotozine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bank Holiday weekend is in touching distance and to celebrate the long weekend, Regatta is giving you the chance to save 20% on everything*. From coats and jackets to t-shirts, walking boots and trousers, Regatta really do mean 'get 20% off everything' when you use code: EXTRA20OFF. Plus, a wide variety of jackets already have discounts applied so you'll be making an even bigger saving if you make your purchase before 10am on Tue 1 June 2021.

www.ephotozine.com
Apparelephotozine.com

Get An Extra 25% Off Regatta Trousers With Our Exclusive Code

Regatta has another great offer to share with you today so you can get outdoor-ready while saving an extra 25%* when purchasing trousers with our exclusive code. Outdoor Trousers available include waterproof trousers, walking trousers, ski trousers, leggings and ski trousers which are available for women, men and kids in a variety of styles and sizes.
Lifestylecountryliving.com

Aldi's camping range is perfect for the bank holiday weekend — and prices start from just £2.99

Budget supermarket Aldi is selling everything you need for a bank holiday weekend camping trip – and prices start from as low as £2.99. Available to buy in stores from Thursday 27th May, shoppers can pick up ultra light camping chairs (£17.99), thermal flasks (£5.99), and a clever solar backpack (£24.99) for charging electrical goods on your hike. With sun on the horizon, why not snap up some of these special buys for your next outdoor adventure.
ShoppingAsbury Park Press

You can get an extra 40% off almost everything in Anthropologie's sale section right now

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. There are few things more exciting than an Anthropologie sale. In fact, we’d put it in the same realm of joy as puppies, fresh laundry and an incredible robot vacuum. The hotspot for boho-chic clothing, furniture and home décor just launched its Memorial Day 2021 holiday event, and, if the retailer is one of your faves, you certainly won’t want to miss out.
WorldTelegraph

The ultimate checklist for your Bank Holiday weekend getaway drive

You have a big weekend ahead. A family reunion at a self-catering somewhere, perhaps. Or a romantic retreat by the sea. Or maybe you’re cramming into a tent and praying to the sun gods for good weather. After the locked-down start to 2021, and the absurdly shoddy weather we’ve endured...
EconomyT3.com

Simba Bank Holiday mega-deal knocks 35% off the full range

To celebrate the May bank holiday, top UK mattress company Simba is knocking 35% off everything at Simbasleep.com, you just need to spend £300 or over to claim. Pick from any of this top brand's three mattresses: our favourite Simba Hybrid Pro (#2 in our best mattress UK guide), the all-new and super-luxurious Simba Hybrid Luxe, and the best-selling Simba Hybrid Original. We don't often see such big discounts from this brand, so snap up this deal before it expires (at midnight on 31 May).
Shoppingthemanc.com

Half price pick & mix has returned at Wilko for the Bank Holiday weekend

Stocking up on pick n mix is a tempting treat at the best of times, but you can satisfy your sweet tooth for half the price this weekend. For a limited time only, retail chain Wilko will be bringing back its popular 50% off discount for the Bank Holiday, meaning means cups of the sweets will be priced at £1 for a standard size, rather than the usual price of £2.
ApparelReal Simple

The Most Flattering Jeans I Own Are an Extra 50% Off This Weekend

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding the perfect pair of jeans can be full of discarded shopping bags at best, and leading to a generational war between Gen Z and Millennials at worst. A good rule of thumb to follow is to narrow down the best silhouette and cut for your shape before even getting into colors and style—it's certainly how I found the type of jeans I almost exclusively buy these days. Personally, high-rise cropped flare jeans with a relaxing waistband work best for my frame (and give me plenty of space to show off fun socks), so it's no surprise that Spanx's ultra-comfy jeans in this exact cut would become my new favorites.
Shoppingledburyreporter.co.uk

Aldi and Lidl announce the best bargains available this Bank Holiday weekend

Aldi and Lidl have announced a new range of products hitting the middle aisles of their stores this Bank Holiday weekend for customers looking for a bargain. Treat your kids to a new bedroom with kids' bedroom items at Aldi and with warmer weather set to hit the UK, make sure you don't miss out on sleep with Lidl is offering deals on a range of bedding for warmer nights.
Vogue Magazine

Kick Off Your Holiday Weekend by Shopping These Sales

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. There’s certainly a fashion renaissance upon us. Sweatpants have been upgraded to comfortable yet glamorous sarong skirts; hoodies have taken a backseat to sophisticated wear-everywhere cardigans. If you’re excited about the sartorial revival, then you’ll be even more delighted to discover the fashion sales taking place right now. In celebration of Memorial Day weekend, there’s a myriad of top-tier handbags, head-turning dresses, and statement-making shoes available for a fraction of the price.
GardeningTelegraph

Four easy projects to transform your garden this bank holiday weekend

How to make a project of welcoming wild bees, making a last-minute cutting patch, cultivating a burst of summer flavour in pots and decluttering your garden this weekend with these four expert how-to guides... Summer flavour in pots. Mark Diacono. Having swapped a 17-acre smallholding for a garden, I’m enjoying...
Amazonnewsatw.com

In pictures: People enjoy a sunny bank holiday weekend in NI

As temperatures soared, sunbathers and surfers came out to enjoy the May bank holiday weekend. Amazon Devices. Find some of the best Amazon Devices and Accessories, electrical devices and gadget available on Amazon. Great products, great prices, delivered to your door.
TravelThe Guardian

Tell us: what are your travel plans for this bank holiday weekend?

What were your travel plans for this bank holiday weekend – the first opportunity many of us have had to visit grandparents and loved ones who live further away?. What impact have these new No-Go zones had on your arrangements: are you going to adapt or abandon your visits – or are you going ahead, as planned?
PoliticsBismarck Tribune

ND Sober Ride program offers holiday weekend vouchers

The state's ND Sober Ride program is offering $10 Lyft ride-hailing vouchers over the Memorial Day holiday weekend. People can use the code “VZMEMORIAL1” to get the discount Friday through Monday, or while supplies last. The program aims to reduce the number of impaired drivers on North Dakota roads. It...
U.K.grmdaily.com

Extra 4-Day Bank Holiday Weekend Announced To Celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

To celebrate the Queen’s 70th year on the throne, Brits will receive a special four-day bank holiday next year!. Announcing the news on the royal family’s official Twitter account, a spokesperson said: “The weekend will provide an opportunity for communities across the UK to come together to celebrate this historic milestone.”
Food & DrinksMacomb Daily

Food experts offer their best grilling tips for the holiday weekend

Memorial Day is the official start to grilling season. For a successful barbecue, Corrie Sponseller, a competitive barbecuer who grills year-round, recommends starting with good-quality meat. “Burgers should be prime or Angus, steaks should have good marbling,” said Sponseller, who owns S&S Barbecue with her husband, Dan. “Fat is flavor.”