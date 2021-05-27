Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Bank of Korea governor flags rate hike as economy improves

kedglobal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Korea’s central bank governor on Thursday flagged a possible policy rate hike before the end of the year as the domestic economy recovers at a faster pace and financial risks from massive household debt mount. In his most hawkish comment since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year,...

www.kedglobal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Of Korea#Us Federal Reserve#Real Economy#Monetary Policy#Economic Slowdown#Inflation#Reserve Bank#The Us Federal Reserve#Us Federal Reserve#Bok#Central Bank#Base Rate#Governor#Monetary Tightening#Market Liquidity#Exports#Strong Investment#Financial Imbalances#Outlook Upgrades#Ballooning Household Debt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Place
Asia
Country
South Korea
News Break
Economy
Related
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan kept in check by weaker midpoint guidance, eyes on PBOC

SHANGHAI, June 2 (Reuters) - China's yuan was little changed on Wednesday and pinned in a narrow trading range, after the central bank guided the currency lower amid continued speculation over how much more appreciation authorities will tolerate. The yuan is at 3-year highs. It has risen about 1.4% percent in the past four weeks and clocked its best monthly performance in May since last November. The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.3773 per dollar prior to market open, 201 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.3572. The spot market opened at 6.3805 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3825 at midday, unchanged from the previous late session close. The offshore yuan was trading at 6.3825 per dollar. "We expect the Chinese yuan is likely to remain well-supported because of strong export performance, sizeable trade surplus and ongoing capital inflow into Chinese capital markets for both tactical and structural factors," said Chaoping Zhu, global market strategist of J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "The PBOC may opt to curb appreciation momentum from time to time, but a stronger Chinese yuan has its benefits in keeping imported prices low and encourage international capital into the Chinese markets." A host of Chinese policymakers have warned market participants recently against betting on one-sided moves in the currency, and the PBOC this week raised reserve ratios on foreign exchange deposits. "It is possible that they (the PBOC) will have to intervene more heavily in order to get the currency to stabilise and reduce the pace of appreciation. Although the trajectory is clear, I think the issue is they're not comfortable with the speed at which it has appreciated," said Carlos Casanova, senior Asia economist at Union Bancaire Privee in Hong Kong. A mountain of dollars on deposit in China has grown so large that banks are struggling to loan the currency and traders say it poses a risk to official efforts to control the fast-rising yuan. Market reaction to the latest headlines on Sino-U.S. relations was largely muted. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He exchanged views with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on issues of mutual "concern", in his second virtual call in a week with top economic and trade officials under the U.S. Biden administration. The dollar clung to small gains from overnight on Wednesday, edging back from near a five-month trough versus major peers, as a pick up in U.S. manufacturing kept bets alive for a quicker normalisation of Federal Reserve policy. The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 97.84, weaker than the previous day's 97.88. The global dollar index fell to 89.899 from the previous close of 89.906. Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts (NDFs), considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 6.5375, 2.45 percent away from the midpoint. One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot rate. The yuan market at 3:34AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.3773 6.3572 -0.32% Spot yuan 6.3842 6.3825 -0.03% Divergence from 0.11% midpoint* Spot change YTD 2.26% Spot change since 2005 29.64% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.84 97.88 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 89.899 89.906 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.3825 0.03% * Offshore 6.5375 -2.45% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Luoyan Liu, Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
BusinessUS News and World Report

Analysis: Fed's Dovish Inflation Approach Complicates BOJ's Taper Plans

TOKYO (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve's recent commitment to keep interest rates low despite creeping inflation has created new headaches for the Bank of Japan, which is trying to quietly wean the economy off its massive stimulus. The Fed in August reframed its objectives amid the pandemic recovery, allowing...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Australia Central Bank Holds Rates as Economy Charges Ahead

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's central bank left its cash rate at record lows on Tuesday and reiterated its lower-for-longer policy stance even as data showed the country's economic output was above its pre-pandemic level and house prices were shooting through the roof. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left its policy...
BusinessFXStreet.com

RBNZ’s Hawkesby: Rates, not QE, main tool for the central bank

Interest rate cuts will now be the "go-to instrument" for the central bank should the economy require more monetary stimulus, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby said in an MNI interview on Tuesday. Additional quotes. “There had been no major change to the RBNZ's outlook,...
Businessactionforex.com

Australia’s Central Bank Did Not Change Its Monetary Policy And Left The Interest Rate Unchanged At 0.1%

The US stock futures did not change much after the bank holiday on Monday. Despite the fact that the US inflation data exceeded forecasts last week, analysts expect further growth of stock indices. The statistics of the ADP non-farm payrolls may have great influence at the end of the week. Negative data may lead to the revision of the monetary policy by the Federal Reserve.
Currenciestheedgemarkets.com

Bitcoin unlikely to escape regulation, Riksbank governor says

(June 1): Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are unlikely to dodge regulatory oversight as supervisory authorities respond to the sheer popularity of the phenomenon, according to the governor of Sweden’s central bank. Though monetary policy officials have voiced near universal skepticism toward Bitcoin and its rivals, cryptocurrencies have continued to build...
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

South Korea's won, Taiwan dollar lead Asian currency gains with focus on US data

BENGALURU (June 1): South Korea's won and Taiwan's dollar gained further ground on a broadly weaker greenback on Tuesday, leading Asia's other emerging currencies higher as investors look to upcoming U.S. data and speeches for clues on the Federal Reserve's thinking. Asia's stock markets also largely kicked off June on...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Bank of Israel holds key rate as inflation rises, economy recovers

The Bank of Israel held its benchmark interest rate at 0.1% for a ninth straight policy meeting on Monday, citing low but rising inflation and a rapid economic recovery following a quick COVID-19 vaccine rollout. All 17 economists polled by Reuters had said they expected the monetary policy committee to...
MarketsWashington Post

Rate-Hike Bets in Emerging Markets Getting Excessive, Funds Say

When it comes to betting on higher borrowing costs in the developing world, some investors may be getting ahead of themselves. In markets from South Africa to Mexico and South Korea, traders are penciling in a faster pace of interest-rate hikes than what economists say is currently warranted based on the inflation outlook.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Bank of Ghana surprises with 100 basis point policy rate cut

ACCRA (Reuters) -Ghana’s central bank on Monday surprised the market by cutting its main policy rate to 13.5% from 14.5%, saying inflation risks were muted in the near term. Central Bank Governor Ernest Addison said during a news conference that consumer price inflation was expected to remain within the bank’s target band of 8% plus or minus 2 percentage points over the next quarter after falling to 8.5% in April due to lower food price inflation.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Central bank inflation forecasts: ‘Trust us, we know better’

Strong belief in the quality of central bank economic forecasts enhances monetary transmission and hence the effectiveness of monetary policy. In the current environment of rising inflationary pressures, the belief of market participants that central banks have better forecasting skills should limit the rise in inflation expectations. Research casts doubt on whether such a belief is warranted. Although Fed staff projections tend to have lower forecast errors than private sector forecasts, the difference has narrowed since the 1990s. In the Eurozone, forecast errors for inflation of the Eurosystem/ECB staff projections were equal to those of the Survey of Professional Forecasters.
BusinessFXStreet.com

RBNZ unveils plans of hiking rates – UOB

Lee Sue Ann, Economist at UOB Group, comments on the latest RBNZ meeting. “The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), at its May Meeting, decided to maintain the current stimulatory level of monetary settings – the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 0.25%, and the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) and Funding for Lending (FLP) programmes unchanged.”
Businessinvesting.com

Bank of Korea Lee Flags ‘Orderly’ Policy Exit Amid Recovery

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. Governor Lee Ju-yeol said South Korea’s central bank is preparing for an “orderly exit” from its record-low interest rate at some point as the economy recovers and financial risks mount. Speaking after...
EconomyForexTV.com

South Korea Interest Rate Decision Due On Thursday

The Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Thursday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 0.50 percent. China will provide April figures...
Marketstheblockcrypto.com

Leveraged crypto trading threatens banking system, says Korea central bank governor

Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol has said that leveraged cryptocurrency trading threatens the country's banking and financial system. Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Lee said that "an excessive level of leveraged cryptocurrency trading puts households at risk of financial damages considering the instability of (cryptocurrency)," as reported by the Korea Herald.
Worldinvesting.com

Bank of Korea Financial Stability Board Meeting

Financial Stability Board meeting is a meeting that discusses credit markets, (household credit market, corporate credit) assets markets (Treasury bonds, Corporate bonds, Stock markets), financial institutions, capital flows, financial market infrastructures. Financial Stability Board seeks international cooperation on finding ways to prevent a financial crisis, effectively address it when it occurs and strengthen the stability of the international financial system.
Marketskitco.com

Sterling lifted by BoE comments on rate hike timing

LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - Sterling ticked higher against the dollar on Thursday after a Bank of England policymaker said the central bank is likely to raise rates well into next year, while noting an increase could come earlier if the economy rebounds more quickly than expected. "My central scenario...
Businessforexfactory.com

Quarles: Rate Hikes Are a Long Way Off

Thank you, David, and thank you to Brookings and the Hutchins Center for the opportunity to lead things off and be part of this very distinguished panel. Today, I will explain why I expect the U.S. economy to continue growing strongly over the remainder of this year and what the implications of that outlook are for monetary policy.1 After the shutdowns and other measures taken in response to the COVID-19 outbreak last spring caused the swiftest and deepest recession in U.S. history, the economy has made a powerful recovery. Households and businesses adapted, supported by the flexibility and inherent strength of our ... (full story)