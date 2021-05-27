Brief break from rain, thunderstorms Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Enjoy Thursday’s dry conditions because showers and storms return Friday. A refreshingly dry airmass is in place today. Temperatures are a bit cooler, and normal for this time of year. High temperatures will only be in the mid 70s.

Wet weather returns as we end the week and start the holiday weekend.

Wet weather returns as we end the week and start the holiday weekend. Periods of rain will dampen your outdoor plans Friday, and a few thunderstorms will also be possible. Some of the rain could be heavy.

Showers end Saturday, but cooler weather will have you trading the short sleeves for sweatshirts. High temperatures will be about 20° below normal, topping out in the mid to upper 50s.

