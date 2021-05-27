Cancel
Signs point to shift in combating sexual assault in military

By ROBERT BURNS AP National Security Writer
 2021-05-27

WASHINGTON (AP) — Momentum in Congress for taking sexual assault prosecution powers away from military commanders, combined with a more flexible view by some military leaders, is pointing to a historic shift in the battle against what Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin calls "the scourge of sexual assault."

New York City, NYNews 12

Sen. Gillibrand announces bill to combat scams against elderly

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand was in East Fishkill Friday to help combat an increase in scams targeting the elderly. During her visit, the senator announced the Senior Financial Empowerment Act. The bipartisan legislation would give seniors and their loved ones access to information about financial abuse, improve how its reported, and create a national hotline for seniors to report it.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Lawmakers come to bipartisan framework agreement on police reform

The three chief negotiators on a police reform package announced Thursday they had reached a bipartisan agreement on the issue. “After months of working in good faith, we have reached an agreement on a framework addressing the major issues for bipartisan police reform,” Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) said in a joint statement Thursday afternoon.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Senate panel deadlocks over Biden ATF nominee

Senate Judiciary Committee members voted along party lines on Thursday on President Joe Biden's nominee as head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Eleven Democrats supported and 11 Republicans opposed moving the nomination of David Chipman for ATF director to the Senate floor. With the Senate divided...
Oro Valley, AZtucson.com

Letter: Sinema/filibuster

Senator Sinema justifies her defense of the filibuster on two errors: 1)It is not written into the Constitution,2) It was not the "founders" intention to stimulate bipartisanship debate! No - neither is correct! It was the slave states device to protect slavery prior to 1860 and Jim Crow segregation laws thereafter. Given the history of the use, and abuse, of the filibuster any sitting senator that still believes the 60 vote threshold has any semblance of a democratic practice is definitely in the wrong line of work! It is not a law, it is not holy writ, it can be , and ought to be, dispensed with as a relic of the past! There is a chronic need for Congress to act on voting rights, infrastructure, defending our Democracy from cyber criminals as well as domestic terrorists! Grant Woods is right Senator Sinema ought to step down if she disagrees!
Congress & CourtsSlate

The Supreme Court’s Conservatives Issued a Decision Too Extreme for Clarence Thomas

On Friday, the Supreme Court pulled off a heist decades in the making. In TransUnion v. Ramirez, five conservative justices seized Congress’ power to create new individual rights and protect victims by authorizing lawsuits when those rights are violated. Instead, the court awarded itself the power to decide which rights may be vindicated in federal court, overturning Congress’ own decisions about which harms deserve redress. Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s opinion for the court was so extreme it prompted Justice Clarence Thomas to write a furious dissent, joined by the liberals, that accused the majority of infidelity to the Constitution. But because of the court’s 6–3 conservative supermajority, Thomas’ defection from the conservative bloc did not change the outcome. And now, thanks to Friday’s decision, a huge number of Americans harmed by a flagrant violation of the law will be locked out of the federal judiciary altogether.
Wyoming StateWyoming Tribune Eagle

Wyoming doesn't need to pass a hate-crimes law

I'm not sure if it was intentional, but you provided an interesting, and troubling, counterpoint in the June 25 issue with the column by Jonathan Lange printed next to one by Kerry Drake. Pastor Lange warns us of the dangers of hate-crime laws being weaponized against the baker in Colorado...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Trump at Ohio rally: 'I told you so'

Former President Donald Trump took a victory lap during his first rally since departing office, saying of President Joe Biden, "I told you so." Trump expressed vindication during his Saturday rally in Wellington, Ohio, held to support Max Miller, a Trump-endorsed candidate running a primary challenge to Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, an incumbent Republican who voted in favor of impeaching Trump on the charge of inciting an insurrection.