Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The latest on the Covid-19 pandemic and vaccines

By Jessie Yeung, CNN
Quad-Cities Times
 2021-05-27

Watch Now: Davenport police break off shooting investigation to break up fight at scene. Warning: Graphic language.

qctimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Covid 19 Pandemic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Sciencenewswars.com

First Autopsy of COVID Vaccinated Patient Found Viral RNA In Every Organ of Body

The first-ever postmortem study of a patient vaccinated against COVID-19 has revealed that viral RNA was found in every organ of the patient’s body, meaning that the vaccine is either ineffective or the coronavirus actually spreads faster in vaccinated individuals. The scientific report out of Germany published by the International...
Law EnforcementPosted by
Black Enterprise

Black Man Demands Action Against White 911 Caller Who Falsely Accused Him of A Crime

A Black man in Oklahoma is demanding action against the White people who called 911 on him and falsely accused him of committing a crime. Steven Bomar was held at gunpoint on June 15, handcuffed, and placed in the back of a police car at a local gas station. Body camera footage shows officers aggressively approaching Bomar while he pumps gas into his car, according to KOCO 5.
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

CDC: 4,115 Fully Vaccinated Have Been Hospitalized Or Died With Breakthrough Covid-19 Infections

Here is yet another reminder that Covid-19 vaccines are not like gigantic concrete full-body condoms. Concrete condoms, in general, are a bad idea, and fully vaccinated does not mean perfectly protected against Covid-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there have already been 4,115 reported cases of fully vaccinated people being hospitalized or dying with Covid-19 coronavirus breakthrough infections.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Body parts found scattered across Minneapolis are identified as 'mentally ill' dad-of-two, 36, who threw feces at transit workers last month

The dismembered human remains that were found last week scattered in two separate locations in Minneapolis have been identified as a mentally ill father-of-two who had been in and out of jail for various offenses, including for hurling feces at transit workers. Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said Friday evening...
Warren, MIaudacy.com

Worker found dead in locker room at Warren Stamping Plant

WARREN (WWJ) -- A worker was found dead in the locker room of the Warren Stamping Plant in Macomb County. Warren Commissioner Bill Dwyer tells WWJ that the 56-year-old Chrysler worker was one of three overdose deaths in the city on Thursday night. Heroin was reportedly found on the man...
Public Safetyyorkmix.com

Police officer admits raping and killing Sarah Everard

A police officer has accepted responsibility for killing York woman Sarah Everard, a court heard this morning (Tuesday). Pc Wayne Couzens, 48, appeared at the Old Bailey, when he pleaded guilty to the kidnap and rape of Sarah Everard. The court heard Couzens accepted responsibility for the killing of Ms...
KidsPosted by
The Charleston Press

Monster mother arrested for forcing adopted 6-year-old daughter into more than 470 unnecessary treatments and surgeries

Monster mother from Washington was arrested and now faces multiple charges after being accused for forcing her 6-year-old adopted daughter into more than 470 unnecessary surgeries and treatments authorities say. The mother, later identified by police as 31-year-old S. Hartman, is facing multiple charges including assault of a child and...