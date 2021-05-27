Cancel
Yankton, SD

Yankton Post 12 Splits Opening DH at Huron

kynt1450.com
 24 days ago

The Yankton Post 12 Legion baseball squad split a season-opening twin bill at Huron last night, losing the first game 8-7 and rolling to a 12-3 victory in the nightcap. Dylan Prouty had three hits and four RBI’s in the first game for Yankton, while Drew Ryken had three hits in the second contest and Landon Loecker pitched the complete game win. Yankton has their home opening doubleheader coming up Tuesday evening at Riverside Field against Sioux Falls East.

www.kynt1450.com
