Ocean Springs, an idyllic coastal city on the Mississippi Sound, has all the ingredients for the vacation getaway of your dreams. With tempting food options ranging from a beloved donut shop to a James Beard Semi-finalist restaurant, you’ll enjoy incredible meals. There’s a white-sand beach perfect for swimming, sunbathing, and viewing breathtaking sunsets. The fantastic shopping and live music along Government Street make for an exciting downtown district. And famed artist Walter Anderson’s paintings inspire an art vibe everywhere you go. For active people, there are more outdoor activities than you can schedule in one getaway.