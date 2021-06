CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu will hold his weekly pandemic press briefing Thursday afternoon. The state of New Hampshire is allowing COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children ages 12 to 15, starting Thursday. The state’s vaccine scheduling and appointment management website, VINI, will open for the appointments for the Pfizer vaccine. The announcement was made by Gov. Chris Sununu’s office following federal authorization for the vaccine for that age group. The Pfizer vaccine has previously been available to anyone age 16 and older.