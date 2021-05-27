Cancel
France's Macron admits some guilt for Rwanda's genocide

By IGNATIUS SSUUNA and JOHN LEICESTER
whio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKIGALI, Rwanda — (AP) — In a key speech on his visit to Rwanda, French President Emmanuel Macron said he recognizes that France bears a heavy responsibility for the 1994 genocide in the central African country. Macron solemnly detailed how France had failed the 800,000 victims of the genocide but...

www.whio.com
