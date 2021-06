This post was written by Erin Norton, RN, BSN, MBA, director of Community Outreach, Parkview Women’s & Children’s Hospital. New parents focus much of their energy on ensuring that their precious babies are safe, comfortable and secure. This includes learning about and following safe sleep guidelines. The basics of safe sleep are called the ABCs – babies should always sleep Alone, on their Backs and in a Crib. The ABCs are a great place to start, but caregivers often have additional questions or want to better understand why the guidelines are in place. Below, we’ve answered some frequently asked questions to help new parents.