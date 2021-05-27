Which Drinking Water Filter Should You Install in Your Home?

Generally speaking, most dogs should drink ½ to 1 ounce of water (or ⅛ of a cup) per pound of body weight in a 24-hour period. In most cases, there’s no need to measure out the precise amount of water for your dog as long as you ensure he has round-the-clock access to clean water. But if your dog drinks a lot of water each day, you may want to keep a closer eye on things. We’re here to share how to monitor your dog’s water intake, the most common reasons dogs drink excess water, and when it’s time to take your pooch to the vet for a checkup.