In my first blog, Why I FINALLY Started My Own Business, I mentioned how I started crocheting during the pandemic to relieve anxiety. What I didn’t mention is that my fingers were completely raw from biting and picking at my cuticles. I have a form of OCD that causes me to have compulsions to bite and pick my skin. I was desperate for anything that could help me slow down the picking and allow my fingers to heal. In therapy, it came up that I should try activities that keep my hands busy. A survey done by the University of Wollongong Australia showed that crochet made people feel calmer, happier, and able to focus.