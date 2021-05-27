How to Get More Instagram Story Views

You can use the user-generated content of your followers after seeking their permission to your IG Stories. Are you contemplating making the most out of Instagram Stories to boost your fashion brand? If yes, then you are reading the right article. Did you know that more than 500 million IG accounts are tapping Stories content daily and most essentially, one-third of the stories viewed the most time are from brands? It means that you need to master the use of IG Stories for your fashion business to take your branding to the next level. You can garner more likes and followers through Stories content provided you know the rules of the game.