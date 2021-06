As the weather warms up, along with the decreasing coronavirus cases and increasing number of people fully vaccinated, programs and events are returning to our lives. That is the case at Newfield Public Library, which is hosting its first in-person game night since the start of the pandemic, with team trivia taking place at 6:30 p.m. June 17. The competition will take place outside under the Mason’s pavilion, so people are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs. If it rains, the family-friendly event will be moved inside.